JSE closes higher amid improved global risk appetite

THE JSE ended the day higher on Monday as global stocks rose, spurred by renewed risk appetite in the wake of last week’s strong US jobs data. Those figures have bolstered expectations of faster growth in the world’s biggest economy.

However, despite fair volumes, trade on the local bourse was relatively subdued owing to Tuesday being a public holiday.

The all share closed 0.26% firmer at 52,486.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 index gained 0.28%.

The strongest performers on the day were resource stocks, which gained 1.18% on higher global commodity prices. Banks and financials were also strong performers, adding 2% and 0.92% respectively, thanks to a stronger rand.

A higher platinum resulted in the index closing 0.73% firmer. However, gold stocks took a hit because of the strong rand and weaker gold price, with the index closing 0.72% lower, while industrials were down 0.28%.

When the JSE closed spot gold was down 0.05% at $1,335.31 a fine ounce, while platinum was being quoted at $1,150 an ounce, up 0.87%.

Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said the top 40 remained largely range bound, trading almost exactly at the level where it began 2016.

"The potential upside momentum will need further support from global and domestic macroeconomic data if additional selling pressure is to be avoided," they said.

Europe’s leading markets were higher, following their peers in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 index ended the day 2.44% higher. At 5pm local time, the French CAC 40 was up 0.05%, the UK’s FTSE 100 was 0.17% firmer and the German DAX 30 was 0.55% higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average, however, was down 0.06% at 18,532.78 points.

Oil prices were higher, lifted by reports of renewed talks by some members of oil cartel Opec to restrain output. At the JSE’s close, Brent crude up 1.97% at $45.29 per barrel.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American was up 0.99% to R155.68 and BHP Billiton gained 2.1% to R185.95.

Sasol picked up 3.29% to R375.33 and African Rainbow Minerals gained 5.6% to R102.96. ArcelorMittal SA, however, was off 4.76% at R8.

British American Tobacco lost 2.71% to R844.97.

Gold Fields was down 1.6% at R85.62 and Harmony lost 0.46% to R61.22.

Anglo American Platinum was up 2% at R452.90 and Lonmin was 2.14% firmer at R41.11.

FirstRand added 2.39% to R50.07 and Discovery gained 3.36% to R127.14.

Mr Price gained 1.86% to R232.76 and Massmart climbed 2.43% to R151.30.