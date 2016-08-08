Gold inches lower on US payrolls and rate hike fears

LONDON — Gold slipped to a one-week low on Monday, adding to a near 2% loss sustained in the previous session on renewed expectations of a US interest rate hike after stronger than expected payrolls data. US employment rose more than expected for the second month in a row in July and wages picked up, bolstering expectations of faster economic growth and raising the probability of an interest rate increase this year.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,330.16 an ounce at 9.30am, after dipping to $1,329.58, the lowest since July 27. US gold for December delivery inched 0.7% lower to $1,335.70 an ounce.

"Gold is under pressure this morning. It’s still a reaction after Friday’s strong US jobs report," ABN AMRO commodity strategist Georgette Boele said.

"It’s on the defensive because the market is expecting more of a rate hike after Friday." Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates that lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

US stocks, European shares and the dollar gained after the US job data. There was a mix of short covering and bargain hunting in Asian trading hours on Monday before sellers wrestled back control, MKS PAMP Group trader Sam Laughlin said in a note.

Speculators added net longs in gold futures for the first time in four weeks in the week to August 2, though they remained below last month’s highest level in more than two years.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose by 7.1 tonnes to 980.3 tonnes on Friday, its biggest one-day inflow since late June.

"Gold remains overbought … evidenced by large net long positions in Comex and ETFs (exchange-traded funds), and we feel is vulnerable to further downside in the short term," MKS said in a note.

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.1% at $19.63 an ounce after hitting a near two-week low at $19.56. It fell 3% on Friday.

Hedge funds and money managers decreased their net long position in Comex silver contracts for the first time in two months in the week to August 2, taking it off the previous week’s record high, data showed on Friday.

Spot platinum was flat at $1,141.60, while palladium was 0.4% lower at $689.22.

