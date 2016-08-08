Gold close to one-week trough after strong jobs report

BENGALURU— Gold hovered near one-week lows on Monday, after falling about 2% in the previous session, as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report probably increased the possibility of a rate hike this year by the Federal Reserve.

US employment rose more than expected for the second consecutive month in July and wages picked up, bolstering the expectation of faster economic growth, and raising the probability of an interest rate increase this year.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,335.40/oz by 3.23am GMT. It earlier touched its lowest since July 29 at 1,331.36.

US gold edged down 0.2% to $1,341.50/oz.

"Gold prices have fully digested the nonfarm payrolls data," said OCBC Bank analyst Barnabas Gan.

"Yes, the US economic fundamentals have picked up. But, the downside risks from whatever is happening from the Brexit is still unknown. Another uncertainty that market watchers will be looking at would be the US presidential elections."

Spot gold could test resistance at $1,339/oz, with a good chance of breaking above this level and bouncing more towards the next resistance at $1,346, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

"An initial dip through the Friday low during early Asian trade today was well supported and we have continued to see bargain hunters step in during Chinese trade," said MKS PAMP Group trader Sam Laughlin.

Traders and top Wall Street banks expect the Fed to raise US interest rates in 2016 after a strong July jobs report.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

Speculators added net longs in gold futures for the first time in four weeks in the week to August 2.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.73% to 980.34 tonnes on Friday.

"We may be seeing a turning point setting in for both gold and silver, as the impact of the nonfarm payroll number cannot be dismissed," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

"This will now prompt investors to look for an increasingly aggressive Fed going into the second half of the year."

Among other precious metals, spot silver hit a near two-week low and was down 0.3% at $19.60/oz. It fell 3% on Friday.

Spot platinum was up 0.4% at $1,146. Palladium was nearly flat at $693.55.

Reuters