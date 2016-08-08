Futures track JSE and global markets firmer

South African futures closed higher on Monday as both global markets and the JSE made gains as risk appetite improved.

The JSE ended the day firmer, having tracked global stocks, which rose in the wake of last week’s strong US jobs data which has bolstered expectations of faster growth in the world’s biggest economy.

The all share closed 0.26% firmer at 52,486.70 points and the top 40 index gained 0.28%.

The strongest performers on the day were resource stocks, which gained 1.18% on higher commodity prices. Banks and financials also did well, adding 2% and 0.92% respectively, thanks to a stronger rand.

Europe’s leading markets were higher, following their peers in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 index ended the day 2.44% higher. At 5.59pm local time, the CAC 40 was up 0.11%, the FTSE 100 was 0.23% firmer and the DAX 30 had added 0.63%.

At 5.39pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was down a fractional 0.05% at 18,533.26 points.

At the same time, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had gained 0.36% to 45,700 points, with 17,635 contracts traded from 23,689 on Friday.