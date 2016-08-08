Bonds track rand firmer in early trade

THE South African bond market exhibited a positive bias on Monday morning, taking its lead from a stronger rand.

The yield on the benchmark R186 was at 8.560% in early trade, from 8.580% at the previous close.

The rand strengthened to session highs of R13.62 to the dollar and was able to make up the losses it suffered on Friday as a result of the stronger-than-expected US nonfarm payrolls.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said as long as global growth continued to disappoint and the US Federal Reserve remained shallow in its rate-hiking cycle, emerging markets would continue to get support because of the higher rate of returns.

Government bond yields in some of the developed economies were lower, with UK 10-year note sitting 0.6491% from 0.6663%.