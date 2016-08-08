Markets

Bonds track rand firmer in early trade

08 August 2016 - 12:05 PM Staff Writer

THE South African bond market exhibited a positive bias on Monday morning, taking its lead from a stronger rand.

The yield on the benchmark R186 was at 8.560% in early trade, from 8.580% at the previous close.

The rand strengthened to session highs of R13.62 to the dollar and was able to make up the losses it suffered on Friday as a result of the stronger-than-expected US nonfarm payrolls.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said as long as global growth continued to disappoint and the US Federal Reserve remained shallow in its rate-hiking cycle, emerging markets would continue to get support because of the higher rate of returns.

Government bond yields in some of the developed economies were lower, with UK 10-year note sitting 0.6491% from 0.6663%.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Stronger rand driven by emerging market rally
Markets
2.
Clicks, global markets could buoy JSE on Friday
Markets
3.
Flat JSE shows little reaction to strong Dow close
Markets
4.
Rand steadies against dollar as firmer bias ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Stronger rand puts mining stocks ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.