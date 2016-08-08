Bonds buoyed by stronger rand and yield search

SOUTH African bonds were firmer on Monday with a stronger rand providing support.

Trade was, however, thin owing to Tuesday being a public holiday.

At 3.54pm, the local benchmark R186 note was bid at 8.540% and offered at 8.520% from 8.580% on Friday.

The R207 was bid at 7.935% and offered at 7.925% from 7.970% at its previous close.

The rand was at R13.6286 to the dollar from R13.7229 previously. It touched R13.6231/$ in earlier trade, having recouped losses it suffered on Friday as a result of stronger-than-expected US nonfarm payrolls data.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said as long as global growth continued to disappoint and the US Federal Reserve remained shallow in its rate-hiking cycle, emerging markets would continue to get support because of the higher rate of returns.

"This is the second time in a row that nonfarm payrolls has printed higher than expected. Data like this will continue to support the chances of at least one Fed increase this year. December remains the most likely date, unless we can get a string of extremely strong data between now and September," Kohlmeyer said.

He added that emerging markets would continue to remain a good destination for earning yield.

"Indeed, while headlines like Friday’s point to a stronger dollar, the strengthening trend in our rand and bonds remains intact," Kohlmeyer added.