Markets

Rand slightly softer after recent solid gains

13 July 2016 - 14:21 Madeleine van Niekerk

THE rand was marginally weaker against the dollar at midday on Wednesday as the currency market pulled back after recent solid gains.

At 11.35am the rand was at R14.3940 to the dollar from a previous close of R14.3335.

It was at R15.9205 against the euro from R15.8558 and was at R19.0960 to the pound from a previous close of R18.9890.

The euro was at $1.1060 from a previous $1.1061. The British pound was at £1.3267/$ from £1.3248/$ on Tuesday.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Wichard Cilliers said the R14.30/$ level seemed to be "a tough level to break" and the rand would need some outside help to breach it.

That much-needed assistance could come from a cut in interest UK rates on Thursday. However, Cilliers said that if Bank of England (BoE) governor Mark Carney put a cut off until the central bank’s next meeting, a reversal to R14.50 and above was likely.

