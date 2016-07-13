Rand loses its grip on firmer levels as pound rebounds

THE rand could not hold on to firmer levels in early morning trade on Wednesday, despite dollar weakness against the euro and British pound.

At 9.32am the rand was at R14.4067 to the dollar from a previous close of R14.3335. It was at R15.9183 against the euro from R15.8558 and slipped over the R19-level to the pound again, trading at R19.1138 to the pound from a previous close of R18.9890.

The euro was at $1.1049 from a previous $1.1061. The British pound was at £1.3266/$ from £1.3248/$ on Tuesday.

The pound clawed back some lost ground against the dollar from post-Brexit losses. It has now recovered to above the £1.30/$ level after falling to 15-year lows after the UK voted to leave the EU.

The pound sterling had been the real performer over the past two sessions as markets had confidence in the successor of David Cameron, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) said in an early morning note on Wednesday.

Theresa May is expected to be appointed British prime minister on Wednesday after being elected unopposed as Conservative Party leader on Tuesday.