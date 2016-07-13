Markets

Rand edges ahead as relief rally continues

13 July 2016 - 18:24 Madeleine van Niekerk

THE rand eked out gains against the dollar on Wednesday afternoon as a global relief rally continued in the aftermath of the turmoil caused by Brexit.

At 3.30pm the rand was at R14.3279 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R14.3335.

It was at R15.8873 against the euro from R15.8558 and was at R19.0016 to the pound from a previous R18.9890.

The euro was at $1.1089 from a previous $1.1061. The pound was at $1.3262 from $1.3248 on Tuesday.

Analysts from research house NKC said improved risk sentiment due to increased political certainty in UK, promises of further fiscal stimulus in Japan and a more dovish US Fed, caused the rand to rebound from sharp depreciation seen in wake of Brexit.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
French election and Trump’s tax plans could end ...
Markets
2.
Rand breaks through critical R13/$ level
Markets
3.
Rand breaks through R12.90/$ as dollar remains ...
Markets
4.
Shares stand firm after French poll relief
Markets
5.
Rand breaks through critical R13/$ level
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.