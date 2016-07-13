Rand edges ahead as relief rally continues

THE rand eked out gains against the dollar on Wednesday afternoon as a global relief rally continued in the aftermath of the turmoil caused by Brexit.

At 3.30pm the rand was at R14.3279 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R14.3335.

It was at R15.8873 against the euro from R15.8558 and was at R19.0016 to the pound from a previous R18.9890.

The euro was at $1.1089 from a previous $1.1061. The pound was at $1.3262 from $1.3248 on Tuesday.

Analysts from research house NKC said improved risk sentiment due to increased political certainty in UK, promises of further fiscal stimulus in Japan and a more dovish US Fed, caused the rand to rebound from sharp depreciation seen in wake of Brexit.