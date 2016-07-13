Platinums take the lead on a firmer JSE

THE JSE closed higher on Wednesday as global markets held on to firmer levels, with risk-on sentiment prevailing.

However, larger market gains were capped by renewed weakness in oil prices on a drop in crude inventories, with the Brent crude price shedding 2.7% to $46.8 a barrel in late afternoon trade.

Financials and banks on the JSE were on the defensive as miners and industrials drove gains. The property sector retreated on the day.

General retailers were firmer after retail sales surged by monthly 3.4% in May from April’s contraction of 1.5%, higher than expectations.

Higher commodity prices supported the market. The gold price was up 0.55% at $1,340.07 an ounce in late afternoon trading. The platinum price rose 0.71% to $1,095 an ounce.

At 5pm the all share closed 0.51% higher at 52,814.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.50%. The platinum index rose 2.01% and general retailers firmed 0.96%. Industrials ended the day 0.81% higher and resources added 0.28%. The property index shed 1.31% and the gold index softened 0.22%.

The Dow Jones was flat (+0.08%) at the JSE’s close with the UK FTSE 100 gaining 0.47%. The French CAC 40 added 0.43%.

The sentiment toward emerging markets remains positive.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, said in its most recent investment review it was "warming up" to emerging-market assets, thanks to structural reforms in some countries and a strong demand from investors fleeing negative rates.

It said an expected hiatus in US Federal Reserve rate rises boded well for beaten down emerging-market assets. In addition, the cyclical challenges that had led to poor returns in recent years were now reversing.

"Portfolio flows into emerging-market assets have resumed, with room for upside because most investors are still underweight the asset class," BlackRock said.

But in a report released by Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Wednesday, SA, together with Brazil and Turkey were classified as the "fragile three" emerging-market countries.

It said SA had fallen to the bottom among the major emerging markets due to stagflation and the twin deficits in its economy. Turkey remained the second-weakest major emerging market due to its high external vulnerability.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Brazil had managed to overtake SA and Turkey, thanks to a much improved current account and short-term debt position, while its reserve coverage remains among the best among emerging markets.

The better-than-expected local retail sales data published on Wednesday should support higher GDP growth for the rest of the year, said Stanlib economist Kevin Lings. In the three months from March to May 2016, retail sales rose by a quarterly 0.5%.

"While this was not an especially impressive increase, it does suggest that the sector could make a modest but nevertheless positive contribution to the second-quarter GDP outcome," he said.

This, together with the recent better-than-expected manufacturing data for May, argued for an improvement in overall economic activity during the second quarter relative to the unexpected decline of 1.2% in the first quarter of 2016, Lings said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American shed 1.05% to R155.34. BHP Billiton added 0.92% to R191.02.

Anglogold Ashanti gave back 1.45% to R299 and Harmony was down 1.95% at R62.80.

After trading more than 3% higher in intraday trade Royal Bafokeng Platinum closed 0.18% lower at R49.11. The miner said on Wednesday it expected its headline earnings per share to be between 71c and 81c higher in the six months to June 30 compared with a headline loss per share of 60.4c in the year-earlier period.

Anglo American Platinum was 0.65% higher at R386. The company earlier advised the market in a profit warning it expected a steep fall in interim headline earnings.

Among banks, Nedbank was 1.29% lower at R190. Barclays Africa added 0.46% to R143.66.

Discovery dropped 1.52% to R120.14. The Financial Services Board’s directorate of market abuse is investigating possible insider trading in Discovery shares during February.

Steinhoff closed 0.33% higher at R85.27. It announced a takeover of the British discount store group Poundland on the day.

Brait jumped 3.69% to R128.