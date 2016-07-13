Oil prices plunge on fears the world is heading towards a glut

NEW YORK — Oil prices fell more than 4% on Wednesday after the US government stunned the market with a raft of bearish inventory data, which added to concerns over a global glut of oil.

US crude oil stockpiles fell less than expected last week, the Energy Information Administration said. Distillate inventories rose the most since January and petrol stockpiles came as a surprise during the summer driving season. The US inventory report put pressure on prices in a market already bearish after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned about a global oil glut.

"A surprising build in gasoline in the peak of US driving season and a very large build in heating oil will set the tone for lower prices as we go forward," said Tariq Zahir, a trader in crude oil spreads at Tyche Capital Advisors in New York. "The products markets will continue to put weakness in the energy complex."

Brent crude was down $2.25, or 4.6%, at $46.22 a barrel by 12.37pm in New York. US crude fell $2.10, or 4.5%, to $44.70. US petrol prices tumbled 4%, while heating oil, a proxy for ultra-low sulphur diesel, had slumped nearly 6% at the session low. On Tuesday, both Brent and WTI gained nearly 5% on shortcovering and technical buying a day after hitting two-month lows.

The Paris-based IEA, which advises industrialised nations on energy policies, said crude stockpiles kept rising in June, pushing floating storage to the highest level in seven years. "(Stocks) are at such elevated levels, especially for products for which demand growth is slackening, that they remain a major dampener on oil prices," it said in a report.

The US government’s Energy Information Administration said crude inventories fell 2.5-million barrels last week, less than the drop of 3-million barrels forecast in a Reuters poll. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 4.1-million barrels, versus expectations for a 256,000-barrel increase.

Petrol stocks rose unexpectedly by 1.2-million barrels, compared with a forecast drop of 432,000 barrels. The build-up of petrol jolted some analysts because it came during the week of the July 4th holiday, which typically marks the busiest US driving period.

"Miles driven this July holiday (were) expected to be a record high and demand at the pump was expected to reflect that point," said Troy Vincent, analyst at New York-based crude cargo tracker Clipperdata. "It’s not that it’s some historical anomaly but it is continuing this trend of crude glut turned gasoline glut."

