London copper breaks above $5,000 in risk-on trade

MELBOURNE — London copper surged through the $5,000 a tonne mark on Wednesday to hit the highest since late April, as renewed appetite for risk triggered a flurry of short-covering.

The rally in base metal prices saw the share price of Kumba Iron Ore jump more than 7% while BHP Billiton’s share price gained more than 3% and Anglo American’s share price gained more than 2% on the JSE on Wednesday morning.

Prospects of solid US growth and accommodative economic policy in major markets whet investor risk appetite that had been damaged by uncertainty from Brexit.

A weaker dollar and looser fiscal policy raise the allure of hard assets such as commodities that tend to hold their value as that of paper money falls.

"There’s been a definite risk-on tone, which has been driving markets," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

"In base metals, the market is definitely taking a glass half full approach at the moment and it’s probably a bit premature, given concerns over China’s growth and the questions over rising inventories."

London Metal Exchange copper jumped as high as $5,032 a tonne, its strongest since April 29, before trading at $4,941.50 by 7.51am GMT, an increase of 1.5% that extended Tuesday’s 2.5% gain.

The rally comes despite a dim fundamental outlook for prices, with a burst of new mine supply already feeding into global exchange inventories. LME copper stocks are the highest since February, up by half since early June alone.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rallied more than 5% to the highest since March 7 before ending up 4.1% at 38,580 yuan ($5,767) a tonne. Suggesting short-holders have been covering their losing positions, open interest has dropped by 27% since peaking on June 1, although it climbed again on Wednesday.

"Market players keep saying more easing is expected ... funds have been buying and stopping out of shorts and, in particular, stopping out some big bearish downside option plays," said a trader in Singapore.

