JSE opens firmer as higher commodity prices lift mining stocks

THE JSE opened firmer on Wednesday as mining stocks lifted the overall sentiment but banks and financials lost ground after the upbeat performance earlier in the week.

The market was also supported by higher US and Asian markets. The Dow closed 0.66% up on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning the Nikkei 225 was 0.84% higher and the Hang Seng gained 0.57%.

At 9.38am the all share was 0.24% higher at 52,675.50 and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.23%. The platinum index rose 2.29% and resources firmed 1.47%. The gold index dropped 0.73%. Banks shed 1.30% and financials were 0.61% weaker.

The gold price was 0.71% higher at $1,342.33 a fine ounce and the platinum index was 0.60% up at $1,094.26 an ounce.

The sentiment toward emerging markets remain positive.

Capital Economics said in a note financial markets in emerging markets had sailed through recent headwinds stemming from a continued depreciation of the Chinese renminbi (yuan) and the UK’s vote to leave the EU.

"And the rally may not yet be over, given that one consequence of Brexit looks set to be looser global monetary conditions," Capital Economics said.

It said emerging market equities, foreign and local currency bonds and currencies against the dollar have all posted decent gains in the past month.

According to Capital Economics the mere 50% chance of a 25 basis points increase in US interest rates by the end of next year that is implied by the Fed futures market suggested that there was a risk of an adjustment further down the line.

"But for the time being there seems to be little standing in the way of risky assets," Capital Economics said.

Early morning gainers on Wednesday included Anglo American firming 3.19% to R162. Glencore rose 3.36% to R36.35.

In the steel sector iron ore miner Kumba Iron Ore rocketed 8.67% to R137.96. Arcelor Mittal jumped 5.24% to R9.04. Iron ore prices rose 1.89% to $53.90 when traded earlier in the month.

Among the rand-hedges SABMiller was 1.38% higher at R841.91.

Anglo American Platinum was 1.12% higher at R387.80. The company advised the market on Tuesday in a profit warning it expected a steep fall in interim headline earnings.

Among banks Nedbank was 1.51% lower at R189.58.

Discovery dropped 1.61% to R120.04. The Financial Services Board’s directorate of market abuse is investigating possible insider trading in Discovery shares during February.

Naspers shed 0.72% to R2,199.