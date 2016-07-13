JSE continues firmer in risk-on trade

THE JSE was firmer at midday on Wednesday as global markets continued to gain traction.

On the domestic market, platinum and resource counters led the gainers amid stronger commodity prices, while gold miners led the downside as investors moved away from safe-haven assets such as gold.

At 12.27pm the all share was 0.57% higher at 52,844.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.61%.

The platinum index gained 2.44% and resources lifted 1.37%, while gold miners dipped 0.77%.

The gold price was 0.43% higher at $1,338.60/oz and platinum added 0.24% to $1,094.26/oz.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that US futures markets pointed to a 0.1% opening gain for the S&P 500, after the index notched its second record close in two days on Tuesday.

The US earnings season got under way on Monday, with Alcoa beating expectations and analysts expected corporate earnings of S&P 500 index company to fall for a fifth consecutive quarter, the newswire said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American firming 1.85% to R159.89 and BHP Billiton added 2.92% to R194.79. ArcelorMittal surged 4.42% to R8.97.

Anglogold Ashanti gave back 1.78% to R298.01 and Harmony was down 2% at R62.77.

Northam Platinum added 3.53% to R46.96 and Lonmin picked up 3.73% to R44.44.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum added 3.53% to R46.96. The miner said on Wednesday it expected its headline earnings per share (HEPS) to be between 71c and 81c higher in the six months to June 30 compared with a headline loss per share of 60.4c in the year-earlier period.