Global appetite for riskier assets prevails, sending JSE higher

THE JSE closed higher on Wednesday as global markets maintained firmer levels with an appetite for riskier assets prevailing.

However, larger market gains were capped by renewed weakness in oil prices due to a drop in US crude inventories with the Brent crude price shedding 2.7% to $46.8 a barrel in late afternoon trade.

Financials and banks on the JSE were on the defensive as miners and industrials drove gains. The property sector retreated on the day.

General retailers were firmer after retail sales surged by a monthly 3.4% in May from April’s retraction of 1.5%, higher than expectations.

At 5pm the all share closed 0.51% higher at 52,814.90 and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.50%. The platinum index rose 2.01% and general retailers firmed 0.96%. Industrials ended the day 0.81% higher and resources added 0.28%. The property index shed 1.31% and the gold index softened 0.22%.

The Dow Jones was flat (+0.08%) at the JSE’s close, with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.47%. The Paris CAC 40 added 0.43%.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, said in its most recent investment review it was "warming up" to emerging market assets, thanks to structural reforms in some countries and a strong demand from investors fleeing negative rates.

It said an expected hiatus in US Federal Reserve rate rises boded well for beaten down emerging market assets. In addition, the cyclical challenges that had led to poor returns in recent years were now reversing.

But in a report released by Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Wednesday, SA, together with Brazil and Turkey, were classified as the "fragile three" emerging market countries.

It said SA had fallen to the bottom among the major emerging markets due to stagflation and the twin deficits in its economy. Turkey remained the second-weakest major emerging market due to its high external vulnerability.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American shed 1.05% to R155.34. BHP Billiton added 0.92% to R191.02.

Anglogold Ashanti gave back 1.45% to R299 and Harmony was down 1.95% at R62.80.

After trading more than 3% higher in intraday trade Royal Bafokeng Platinum closed 0.18% lower at R49.11. The miner said on Wednesday it expected its headline earnings per share to be between 71c and 81c higher in the six months to June 30, compared with a headline loss per share of 60.4c in the year-earlier period.

Anglo American Platinum was 0.65% higher at R386. The company earlier advised the market in a profit warning it expected a steep fall in interim headline earnings.

Among banks Nedbank was 1.29% lower at R190. Barclays Africa added 0.46% to R143.66.

Discovery dropped 1.52% to R120.14. The Financial Services Board’s directorate of market abuse is investigating possible insider trading in Discovery shares during February.

Steinhoff closed 0.33% higher at R85.27. It announced a takeover of the British discount store group Poundland on the day.

The rand was weaker against the dollar in late trade as the currency market pulled back after recent solid gains.

At 5.42pm the rand was at R14.4696 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R14.3335.

The euro was at $1.1871 from $1.1061 previously. Sterling was at £1.3182/$ from £1.3248/$ on Tuesday.

Bonds were softer, taking their cue from a weaker rand and as investors bought riskier assets such as equities.

At 5.44pm the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.720% and offered at 8.700%, from 8.655% at the previous close.

The South African futures market turned flat in late trade, taking its cue from a flat Dow Jones in early trade.

At 5.46pm, the local futures near-dated top 40 Alsi index was flat (0.03% higher) at 46,343 points, with 32,608 contracts traded from 21,325 contracts on Tuesday.