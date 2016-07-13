Bonds trade slightly weaker in line with marginally softer rand
SOUTH African bonds were slightly softer at midday on Wednesday, taking their cue from a marginally weaker rand after recent solid gains.
At 11.35am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.700% and offered at 8.690%, from 8.655% at the previous close.
The R207 was bid at 8.100% and offered at 8.095% from a previous close of 8.090%.
The rand was at R14.3944 to the dollar from Tuesday’s close of R14.3335.
However, against the current global backdrop, South African bonds have become more attractive, PSG Asset Management fixed-income analyst Lyle Sankar said in a note.
The demand for local bonds have been largely driven by foreigners taking advantage of market weakness, with foreigners having bought about R52bn worth of South African bonds this year, Sankar said.
