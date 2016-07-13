Markets

Bonds trade slightly weaker in line with marginally softer rand

13 July 2016 - 14:23 Madeleine van Niekerk

SOUTH African bonds were slightly softer at midday on Wednesday, taking their cue from a marginally weaker rand after recent solid gains.

At 11.35am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.700% and offered at 8.690%, from 8.655% at the previous close.

The R207 was bid at 8.100% and offered at 8.095% from a previous close of 8.090%.

The rand was at R14.3944 to the dollar from Tuesday’s close of R14.3335.

However, against the current global backdrop, South African bonds have become more attractive, PSG Asset Management fixed-income analyst Lyle Sankar said in a note.

The demand for local bonds have been largely driven by foreigners taking advantage of market weakness, with foreigners having bought about R52bn worth of South African bonds this year, Sankar said.

MORE MARKETS:

Rand slightly softer after recent solid gainsTreasuryOne currency dealer Wichard Cilliers says the R14.30/$ level seems to be ‘a tough level to break’ and the rand will need some outside help to breach it

Global shares trade near 2016 highsTraders say concerns over the economic and political effects of torturous Brexit talks have not gone away, but they are certainly on the back burner for a moment

JSE opens firmer as higher commodity prices lift mining stocksCapital Economics says financial markets in emerging markets have sailed through recent headwinds stemming from a continued depreciation of the yuan and Brexit 

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
French election and Trump’s tax plans could end ...
Markets
2.
Rand breaks through critical R13/$ level
Markets
3.
Rand breaks through R12.90/$ as dollar remains ...
Markets
4.
Shares stand firm after French poll relief
Markets
5.
Rand breaks through critical R13/$ level
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.