Bonds track slightly weaker rand

SOUTH African bonds were marginally weaker on Wednesday morning as the rand gave back some of its strong recent gains.

At 10.17am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.680% and offered at 8.670%, from 8.655% at the previous close.

The R207 was bid and offered at 8.090% from a previous close of 8.090%.

The rand was at R14.3992 to the dollar from Tuesday’s close of R14.3335.

Dow Jones Newswires said it was unlikely bonds would be supported on Wednesday.

"A broad wave of sell-off swept government bonds in the US and Europe on Tuesday, a sign of buying fatigue after bond yields globally had sunk to record low levels at the end of last week."