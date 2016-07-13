Bonds soften as investors pursue riskier assets

SOUTH African bonds were continuing on their slightly softer path on Wednesday afternoon, as investors bought riskier assets such as equities.

At 3.31pm the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.690% and offered at 8.680%, from 8.655% at the previous close.

The R207 was bid at 8.090% and offered at 8.080% from a previous close of 8.090%.

The rand was at R14.3267 to the dollar from Tuesday’s close of R14.3335.

BlackRock global chief investment strategist Richard Turnill said in a 2016 mid-year global investment outlook report that the hunt for yield was getting more challenging for investors.

Bonds yielding 3% or more were "going the way of the dodo", with slow global growth, negative interest-rate policies, quantitative easing and a flight to quality amid elevated global risks pushing yields even lower, he said.

Investors who wanted higher returns had to take on greater risk by increasing leverage or moving into riskier asset classes, Turnill said.

Meanwhile, US bonds were trading firmer on Wednesday after two days of selling. The US 10-year yield was last at 1.4633% from 1.5101% on Tuesday.