Rand weakens past R15/$ as dollar strengthens against euro

THE rand remained weaker than R15 to the dollar on Friday afternoon, after the greenback rebounded from recent declines caused by reduced expectations of an interest-rate increase in the US in the immediate future.

Stronger-than-expected US April wholesale inventories data released on Thursday also supported the dollar.

Concern about the June 23 vote in the UK on whether it should leave the EU, commonly termed Brexit, contributed to negative global market sentiment and pushed investors into more safe-haven investments such as the dollar and bonds.

At 3.33pm‚ the rand was at R15.0544 to the dollar from R14.8070 at the previous close. It touched a weakest level of R15.1087 to the dollar in intraday trade.

It was at R17.0050 against the euro from R16.7557 previously‚ and at R21.6649 against the pound from R21.4061 previously.

The euro was at $1.1296, from $1.1316 previously.

However, emerging markets were well placed to weather a Brexit, Capital Economics chief emerging markets economist Neil Shearing said.

A vote by the UK to leave the EU was likely to cause "ripples rather than shockwaves" in the emerging-market world, he said.

He said the most likely outcome of the referendum of June 23 was that the UK would vote to stay in the EU.

While opinion polls had narrowed in recent weeks, the betting markets, which have a good record of predicting the outcome of UK elections, were still suggesting that the "remain" camp would prevail, Shearing said.