Rand retreats on dollar gains

THE rand was weaker against the dollar at midday on Friday as the greenback gained after upbeat US April wholesale inventories data released on Thursday.

At 11.25am‚ the rand was at R14.9724 to the dollar from R14.8070 at the previous close. It was at R16.9146 against the euro from R16.7557 previously‚ and at R21.6202 against the pound from R21.4061 previously.

The euro was at $1.1298, from $1.1316 previously.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said driving the dollar’s latest gains was a bearish turn for the euro, which slid 0.2% during the Asian session this morning coming off its previous session’s one-month high of $1.1416.

A surge in US wholesale inventories in April buoyed the dollar and prompted economists to lift their second-quarter growth estimates for the US economy, Botha said.

Regarding the Brexit saga, Botha said this would play a major role not just in the currency markets but also in all European asset classes.

He added that as the June 23 voting date neared, there was expected to be an increase in volatility regarding all pound-related assets as uncertainty ruled "the roost".