Rand on shaky ground as dollar recovers

THE rand was on a shaky ground on Friday morning as the dollar shook off its recent losses against major currencies.

TreasuryOne dealer John Moni said US data on Thursday helped to revive the dollar, which took strain after last Friday’s disappointing US nonfarm payroll data reduced the likelihood of a near-term hike in US interest rates.

"A major standout was a surge in wholesale inventories in April, prompting economists to lift their second-quarter economic growth estimates for the US economy," Moni said in a note.

With the dollar perking up, commodity prices were mostly under pressure in early trade, with the platinum price slipping back below the $1,000/oz level.

With no scheduled local economic data releases, investors are likely to take direction from overseas markets, where the dollar has recovered against the euro and Japanese yen.

At 9.02am‚ the rand was at R14.8762 to the dollar from R14.8070 at the previous close. It was at R16.8102 against the euro from R16.7557 previously‚ and at R21.4420 against the pound from R21.4061 previously.

The euro was at $1.1300, from $1.1316 previously.