Oil stable amid firm supply and supply disruptions

SINGAPORE — Oil prices were stable in early trading on Friday, supported by strong demand and global supply disruptions, but a stronger dollar kept crude below the 2016 highs reached this week.

International Brent crude oil futures were trading at $51.96 a barrel at 1.01am GMT, up 1c from their last settlement. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were flat at $50.56 a barrel.

Analysts said that a rebound in the dollar had dented oil prices by making fuel imports for countries using other currencies more expensive, but strong overall oil demand as well as supply disruptions were providing support.

"Oil prices eased back from a near 12-month high as the dollar reversed its recent trend," ANZ bank said on Friday.

"Despite falling slightly overnight, the outlook for oil (prices) remains positive — which should keep the recent upward trend intact," it added.

Crude prices have virtually doubled since hitting decade lows in early 2016 as strong demand and supply disruptions erode a glut that had pulled down prices by as much as 70% between 2014 and early 2016.

Market rebalancing is ongoing. On the demand side, global refining activity is about to hit its highest on record just as crude supply disruptions around the world tighten the market.

Data in Thomson Reuters Eikon shows that available global refining capacity will reach 101.8-million barrels a day in August, its highest on record, and up from about 97.25-million barrels a day in March.

Traders said that this meant that producers needed to pump every barrel of crude they could to meet refinery demand, and that the supply disruptions around the world — from Canadian wildfires and Nigerian sabotage acts, to output cuts in the US, Venezuela, and Asia — would tighten the market and eat into inventories.

Yet the strong refinery output could end as fast as it came as the reserve capacity, the difference between available and installed capacity, was about to fall below 500,000 barrels a day, the tightest since late 2013, the data showed.

"Beyond the short-term bullishness the high refining activity means for oil prices, this means that refinery activity and, by extension, refinery crude demand, can basically only go down as facilities either go into unplanned outage or refinery runs are cut to reduce an emerging product glut," said one trader in Singapore.

Reuters