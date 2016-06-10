Oil prices ease from 2016 highs on stronger dollar

LONDON — Oil prices fell on Friday as a stronger dollar pulled crude off the 2016 highs hit this week, although strong refinery demand and global supply disruptions lent support.

Brent oil futures were trading at $51.34 per barrel at 1.08pm GMT, down 61 cents while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 64 cents at $49.92 a barrel.

Analysts said a rebound in the dollar had dented oil prices by making fuel imports for countries using other currencies more expensive.

The dollar index was up 0.30%, adding to Thursday’s gains as jittery global financial markets sent investors towards safe haven currencies.

"Oil prices eased back from a near 12-month high as the dollar reversed its recent trend," ANZ bank said on Friday adding that supply disruptions around the world should help to keep prices from falling deeper.

Crude prices have almost doubled since touching their lowest in more than a decade in early 2016 as strong demand and supply disruptions erode a glut that pulled down prices by as much as 70% from a mid-2014 peak.

Declines in US shale oil output are being compounded by steep falls in Nigerian production due to attacks by militants and in Canada due to forest fires.

The US government said on Thursday unplanned global oil supply disruptions averaged more than 3.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, the highest monthly level recorded since it started tracking disruptions in January 2011.

On Friday, the Niger Delta Avengers militant group said it had blown up the Obi Obi Brass trunk line operated by ENI.

On the demand side, global refining activity is expected to hit a record high just as crude supply disruptions around the world tighten the market.

Available global refining capacity will reach 101.8 million bpd in August, its highest on record, and up from around 97.25 million bpd in March, data on Thomson Reuters Eikon shows.

Investment bank Jefferies said on Friday that US refinery utilisation reached 90.9% in the first week of June.

Consultancy JBC Energy said it had increased its 2016 oil demand growth outlook to above 1.4 million bpd, largely on increased US gasoline consumption.

On the downside, strikes over labour reforms in France have disrupted key refiners and ports in the past weeks with trade unions saying on Friday protests would continue despite the start of the Euro 2016 football tournament.

Reuters