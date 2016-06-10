JSE opens flat as gold shares firm

THE JSE opened flat on Friday in subdued trade as gold shares firmed ahead of an US interest rate decision next week.

The stronger demand for gold shares reflects the expectation that the US Federal Reserve will not hike rates next week. No hike is likely to knock the dollar and boost gold.

"Safe-haven demand remains relatively robust as event risk remains high, including the Brexit referendum closer to the end of this month," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) analysts said in an early morning note.

At 9.31am the all share was 0.05% off at 53,328.40 and the blue-chip top 40 index was also 0.05% softer. The gold index was 1.67% higher but platinums dropped 1.79%. Resources shed 0.55%. Industrials added 0.18%, mostly on a rise in Naspers.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.11% lower on Thursday. Asian stocks were lower in early morning trade. The Nikkei 225 lost 0.40% and the Hang Seng was 1.02% lower.

Now that the local markets had weathered the recent ratings agency activity, the focus would shift to the Federal open market committee meeting next week, Nedbank said.

Sasol was 1.53% lower at R426. The Brent crude price was down 0.69% to $51.4 a barrel in the early morning.

Kumba Iron Ore was 2.23% lower at R87.50.

Gold Fields rose 3.49% to R66.50.

Banks showed further weakness after the index closed weaker for the past two sessions. Barclays Africa lost 0.34% to R147.50 and FirstRand, now listed in the other diversified financial services sector, was 0.13% softer at R44.84.

Sanlam softened 0.51% to R62.68. It has dropped 2.8% so far this week.

Naspers rose 0.98% to R2,272 amid reports it intends selling its Polish Allegro interests. There was no announcement on Sens.

Aspen added another 2.57% to R359.51 after its subsidiary signed a deal to gain exclusive rights to sell AstraZeneca’s anaesthetics portfolio. It rallied more than 9% on Thursday.