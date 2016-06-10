JSE down on weaker global markets as MTN soars after deal with Nigeria

THE JSE closed weaker on Friday in cautious trade ahead of next week’s US Federal Reserve interest-rate decision, and as European markets fell sharply on Brexit (Britain’s exit from the EU) concerns.

After trading as much as 20% higher in intraday trade mobile operator MTN closed 13.18% firmer at R140 after it announced it had agreed to terms for the fine imposed on it by Nigerian authorities.

The company agreed to pay $1.671bn over three years to settle its case — about a third of the $5.2bn it was originally fined in October.

No rate increase in the US is expected, but the Fed will provide further guidance on when the next interest-rate increase is likely — possibly in September, or even July, if economic data improves.

Risk-off trade dominated for most of the day on the JSE, with a strong recovery in MTN failing to lift the broader market. Gold shares were stronger as a result of the delay in US rate increases.

Lower oil prices, and a possible UK exit from the EU at the end of the month, weighed heavily on market sentiment. US markets were set for the first consecutive two-day drop this month, after a weak opening on Wall Street.

Brent crude oil was 1.26% lower at $51.16 a barrel in late afternoon trade.

The higher gold price and safe-haven sentiment supported gold shares, as US and European bond yields fell to record lows, also as part of safe-haven demand.

At the JSE’s close the gold price was 0.61% higher at $1,276.80 a fine ounce. Platinum was flat, up 0.04% at $998.94 an ounce.

The all share closed 0.33% lower at 53,175.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.31%. Platinums shed 2.23% and resources dropped 1.69%. Financials softened 1% and banks were down 0.33%. The gold index added 3.26% and industrials firmed 0.30%.

The all share ended the week 2% lower, the first weekly close in the red in five weeks. The index is now 4.9% higher for the year.

At the JSE’s close the Dow Jones was 0.50% lower. In Europe the FTSE 100 had shed 1.94% and the French CAC 40 was 2.28% lower. The German Dax had relinquished 2.46%.

FNB analyst Mamello Matikinca said it was a grim week for SA as GDP contracted in the first quarter. The only real positive news came from Fitch, which left SA’s sovereign credit rating unchanged.

She said next week’s Reserve Bank Quarterly Bulletin was likely to show only a moderate improvement in household debt to disposable income from the fourth quarter’s 78%, as credit extension to households continued to slow.

"Concern remains that the slow pace of expansion in real disposable income will prevent a more meaningful decline in the number, at a time when debt service costs are rising," she said.

Given that recent US data had signalled a touch of weakness in the economy, the Fed was likely to push out a rate hike this month until more robust data and inflation statistics become apparent, Matikinca said.

Among other individual shares on the JSE petrochemical group Sasol dropped 2.77% to R420.63.

Kumba Ore lost 2.79% to R87 and Impala Platinum relinquished 2.89% to R45.64.

Richemont was off 2.11% to R91.80 while Discovery lost 2.57% to R119.73.

Steinhoff dropped 2.66% to R90.50.

Among banks, Barclays Africa was 1.01% lower at R146.50.

Sanlam shed 0.98% to R62.38. It ended the week 3.24% lower.

Naspers closed 0.13% higher at R2,253.04 in choppy trade amid reports it was mulling selling its Polish Allegro interests. There was no Sens announcement.