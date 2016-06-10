JSE dips on global risk aversion as dollar rises

THE JSE dipped to a three-week low on Friday as global risk aversion gripped global markets.

The all share index was off 0.63% to 53,018.20 points in early afternoon trade, dragged down mainly by resource shares, which weakened due to lower commodity pries.

The resource and platinum indices gave up 1.84% and 3.21%, respectively, but gold shares rose 1.29% as risk-averse investors put their money into gold because of its perceived safe-haven status.

Spot gold was off its session lows at $1,268.68 per ounce, while other commodity prices were weaker, with the platinum price slipping to $990.45 per ounce, down from a high of $1,014.03 on Thursday.

One of the main catalysts for the weakness in commodity markets was a resurgent dollar, which was lifted by a strong batch of US data on Thursday.

Mercato Financial Services’ portfolio manager Charl Botha said the markets were nervous about a potential US interest-rate rise, though the looming vote to decide the future of the UK in the EU weighed on sentiment.

Europe’s leading stock markets were sharply lower at midday, with Germany’s Dax down 2%, following a weaker session in Asia where Hong Hong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.2%.

Among individual shares on the JSE, petrochemical group Sasol dropped 3.25% to R418.56.

Mobile operator MTN soared more than 15% to R143 after it announced it had agreed on terms for the fine imposed on it by Nigerian authorities.

The company agreed to pay $1.671bn over three years to settle its case — about a third of the $5.2bn it was originally fined in October.

Exxaro shed 3.99% to R65.91, with Kumba Iron Ore losing 3.69% to R86.20.

Impala Platinum fell 3.43% to R45.39.

Richemont was off 1.77% to R92.12 while Discovery lost 3.52% to R118.57.

Steinhoff dropped 2.15% to R90.97.