Gold holds near three-week high

BENGALURU — Gold eased slightly on Friday as the dollar edged up from recent lows, but the metal held near a three-week high and was on track for a second consecutive weekly rise.

The safe-haven asset has been on an upswing since last Friday and has risen nearly 2% this week following weaker-than-expected US payrolls data and comments from Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen that dampened the expectation of an imminent rate hike.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,267.36/oz by 3.58am GMT. Bullion on Thursday touched its highest since May 18 at $1,271.31. US gold fell 0.2% to $1,270.40.

Spot silver touched a fresh three-week high and was on track for its biggest weekly gain since April 29. Silver, which has risen more than 5% this week, rose 0.20% to $17.29/oz.

"Last week’s unexpectedly weak US jobs data and subsequent cautious tone by Yellen opened the door for gold to resume its bull cycle. A Brexit could see gold push towards $1,400/oz," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said in a note.

"Investor demand is expected to remain strong in the short term, driven by easing expectations of a rate hike in the US. However, the backdrop of easing monetary policies, negative bond yields, and a likely pause in dollar appreciation should also be supportive."

The Fed is likely to raise US interest rates in September and possibly as early as July, according to a Reuters poll taken in the days after news of a sharp drop in hiring that has led some to worry that the economy is losing momentum. Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

"UK and German sovereign debt yields fell to record lows, helping to fuel gold’s rally," HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note. "Safe-haven and hedge-related buying ahead of the UK referendum on continued EU membership is becoming more noticeable, with a portion of this demand being funnelled into physical gold purchases."

The dollar index stood at 94.185, pulling away from a trough near 93.400. Driving the index’s rise was a bearish turn in the euro.

Holding in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.71% to 887.38 tonnes on Thursday, the highest since October 2013.

Among other precious metals, platinum was headed towards a second consecutive week of gains, while palladium was seen flat for the week.

