Futures follow local and global markets lower amid risk-off trade

SOUTH African futures were weaker late on Friday as they took their cue from a lower JSE and global markets amid risk-off trade.

The JSE closed weaker in cautious trade ahead of next week’s US Federal Reserve rate decision and as European markets fell sharply on Brexit (Britain’s exit from the EU) concerns.

No rate increase in the US is expected, but the Fed will provide further guidance on when the next increase would be likely to happen, possibly in September, or in July if economic data improve.

The all share closed 0.33% lower at 53,175.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.31%. Platinums shed 2.23% and resources dropped 1.69%. Financials softened 1% and banks were off 0.33%. The gold index added 3.26% and industrials firmed 0.30%.

At 5.29pm (CAT) the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.36% to 17,920.41 points in morning trade.

At 5.29pm, the local near-dated Alsi futures market was 0.23% lower at 47,193 points, with 98,039 contracts traded from 40,980 contracts on Thursday.