Bonds stable despite weaker rand

SOUTH African bonds continued on a marginally firmer path late on Friday despite the rand losing about 30c against a strengthening dollar in earlier trade.

At 3.34pm, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.050% and offered at 9.030% from the previous close of 9.030%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at and offered at 8.395% from 8.400% previously.

The rand was at R15.0491 to the dollar, from a previous close of R14.8070. It touched a weakest intraday level of R15.1087/$ in midday trade.

On the international front, global investors shed stocks and commodities on Friday and pushed government-bond yields in Germany, Japan and the UK to fresh lows as a range of political and economic uncertainties continued to take a toll, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Government-bond yields in Japan, Germany and the UK notched new record-low levels, dragged down by central bank buying and a wave of risk aversion sparked by uncertainty over the US economy, the newswire said.

Separately, the Oman government recently sold $2.5bn of bonds, becoming the latest Persian Gulf state to tap the debt markets in a move to shore up its budget amid low oil prices, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The bond deal represented Oman’s first issuance in the international debt market in nearly two decades, it said.

Oman is the largest Middle Eastern oil producer outside the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and oil and natural gas contribute about 85% of government revenue, the newswire said.

US oil futures dipped below $50 a barrel on Friday, dragged down by an appreciating dollar and negative sentiment across financial markets, but analysts expect the recent oil gains to resume, it said.