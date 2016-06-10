Bonds slightly firmer despite weaker rand

SOUTH African bonds were marginally firmer at midday on Friday despite a weaker rand that lost traction due to a firmer dollar.

Research house NKC analysts said local debt has benefited from a combination of the rating reprieve granted by S&P Global Ratings, as well as falling probabilities of an interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve next week.

At 11.25am, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.020% and offered at 9.005% from the previous close of 9.030%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 8.400% and offered at 8.360%, from 8.400% previously.

The rand was at 14.9731 to the dollar, from a previous close of R14.8070.

Meanwhile, on the international front, a global scramble by investors for safe-haven government debt offering some kind of return spread to Asia on Friday, as yields from Japan to Australia to Korea plumbed fresh lows, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds, which have already been trading in negative territory, hit a fresh all-time low of minus 0.145% on Friday, the newswire aid.

Bond yields fall when prices rise.

The rush into Japanese government debt came after investors sent yields on government debt from the UK to Germany to record closing lows on Thursday, it said.

Investors tend to flock to safe-haven assets like government bonds at times of political uncertainty, such as the looming June 23 vote in Britain on whether to leave the European Union and upcoming elections in Spain, the newswire said.