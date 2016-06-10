Bonds little changed on Friday ahead of weekly auction

THE South African bond market was little changed on Friday, morning despite a materially weaker rand.

At 9.59am, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.030% and offered at 9.010% from the previous close of 9.030%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 8.400% and offered at 8.360%, from 8.400% previously.

The rand was at 14.9421 to the dollar, from the previous close of R14.8070.

"This morning we have the weekly National Treasury ILB auction, which will be interesting following last week’s strong auction and subsequent rally in yields," Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said

"Once again, R650m will be offered across the I2033, I2046 and I2050 strip of bonds."