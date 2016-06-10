Markets

Bonds little changed on Friday ahead of weekly auction

10 June 2016 - 12:33 PM Staff Writer

THE South African bond market was little changed on Friday, morning despite a materially weaker rand.

At 9.59am, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.030% and offered at 9.010% from the previous close of 9.030%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 8.400% and offered at 8.360%, from 8.400% previously.

The rand was at 14.9421 to the dollar, from the previous close of R14.8070.

"This morning we have the weekly National Treasury ILB auction, which will be interesting following last week’s strong auction and subsequent rally in yields," Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said

"Once again, R650m will be offered across the I2033, I2046 and I2050 strip of bonds."

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Stronger rand driven by emerging market rally
Markets
2.
Clicks, global markets could buoy JSE on Friday
Markets
3.
Flat JSE shows little reaction to strong Dow close
Markets
4.
Rand steadies against dollar as firmer bias ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Stronger rand puts mining stocks ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.