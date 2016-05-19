Markets

Rand off worst level as markets await rate decision

19 May 2016 - 11:36 Andries Mahlangu

THE rand was off its worst level on Thursday morning, but the weakening trend remained intact as the focus shifted to the Reserve Bank’s rate decision in the afternoon.

The domestic currency has lost 11% against the dollar in the past three weeks, an unpleasant outcome for importer companies.

In addition to local political and economic factors that are weighing on the rand, the dollar has strengthened this week on the expectation that the US Federal Reserve may hike interest rates in June after all.

"Our base case is for the (Bank) to keep rates unchanged today, but it is a close call," Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said.

The dominant market view is that the Reserve Bank will leave rates on hold — a view corroborated by benign inflation figures, which were released on Wednesday.

At 9.02am‚ the rand was at R15.8574 to the dollar from R15.8750 at previous close. It was at R17.7878 against the euro from R17.8019 previously‚ and at R23.1166 against the pound from R23.1658 previously.

The euro was at $1.1217, unchanged from a previous period.

