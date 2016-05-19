Oil slides on surging dollar

SINGAPORE — Oil prices fell on Thursday, pulled down by rising US crude inventories, a stronger dollar and surging output from Iran to Europe and Asia.

Brent crude futures were down 87c, or 1.8% from their last settlement, trading at $48.06 a barrel at 1.59am GMT.

US crude futures were down 74c, or 1.5%, at $47.45 a barrel.

Both contracts broke 2016 highs earlier in the week as a result of output cuts across the Americas, in Africa and also in Asia.

But the bull-run ended after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) published data showing an unexpected 1.31-million barrel rise in US crude stocks to 541.29-million barrels.

"We suspect the oil market has moved too high, too far, too soon," French bank BNP Paribas said.

The inventory build came despite another fall in US crude oil production to 8.79-million barrels a day, down from a peak of more than 9.6-million barrels a day last year.

Despite this, analysts said oil was being pushed lower by the minutes of the Fed’s April 26-27 policy meeting which showed the central bank was likely to raise rates in June if economic data pointed to stronger second-quarter growth, driving up the dollar.

Since oil is traded in dollars, a stronger greenback makes fuel purchases for countries that use other currencies more expensive, potentially denting demand.

After falling by almost 8% against a basket of other currencies between January and April, the dollar has since recovered 3.5%, weighing on oil.

Surging oil exports from Iran after sanctions against it were lifted in January also dragged.

Iran’s oil exports are set to jump nearly 60% in May from a year ago to 2.1-million barrels a day. The rises suggest that the country’s logistical problems following years of sanctions have been overcome or were less severe than thought.

Despite Thursday’s price falls, analysts said that global supply disruptions still loomed.

ANZ bank said that almost 2.5-million barrels of daily oil production had been lost since the start of the year, and that further cuts were likely.

"The situation in Venezuela looks particularly bleak," the bank said, adding that the country’s oil exports had fallen from 2.4-million barrels a day at the end of 2015 to 2.15-million barrels a day in April.

"We suspect the nation’s recent issues could see this fall below 2-million (barrels a day) in May," ANZ said.

Overall, traders said that global oil markets were likely to remain in a slight production surplus of between 0.1-million and 1-million barrels a day this year, compared with a glut of as much as 2.5-million barrels a day in 2015.

Reuters