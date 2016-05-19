JSE’s miners likely to sink with oil prices

THE JSE looked likely to stumble on Thursday after maintaining a run of gains over the preceding four trading days.

The all share index’s 0.51% gain on Wednesday took its run from the previous Thursday’s close to nearly 3%.

Stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Thursday morning were generally red, with lower oil prices knocking BHP Billiton about 5% lower in Sydney, dragging the Australian Securities Exchange’s S&P/ASX 200 index down nearly 1%.

The local market is likely to be jittery as it awaits Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s announcement on how the six member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted on interest rates at 3pm.

The consensus view of economists is the central bank’s repo rate will remain unchanged at 7%, but it will inevitably have raise interest rates later this year. The MPC’s following vote is scheduled for July 21.

"The decision will be close given the renewed political turmoil, the recent collapse in the rand and higher international oil prices," Nedbank economists Busisiwe Radebe and Dennis Dykes wrote in a note on Wednesday.

"At this stage, the repo rate is forecast to end 2016 at 7.5%," Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings said.

"Despite the Reserve Bank stating that every one percentage point hike in interest rates cuts back gross domestic product growth by close to 0.5 percentage points year-on-year, and having hiked by two percentage points since 2014, the Reserve Bank continues to communicate the likelihood of further interest rate hikes in the current cycle," Investec economist Annabel Bishop said on Wednesday.

Investec is scheduled to release its results for the year to end-March on Thursday.

It has not issued a trading update as would be required if its earnings were expected to differ by more than 20% from the previous year’s. In a pre-close briefing statement in March, Investec said its UK specialist banking business is expected to report results substantially ahead of the prior year, whilst the South African specialist banking business is expected to report results comfortably ahead of the prior year in rands.

Its wealth and investment division is expected to report results marginally ahead of the prior year, whilst asset management is expected to report results behind the prior year.

Investec said its overall operating profit is expected to be marginally ahead of the prior year in pounds sterling.

Stefanutti Stocks is scheduled to release its results for the year to end-February on Thursday. The construction group said in a trading update in April it expected to report headline earnings per share declined by between 5% and 25% from the previous year’s 112.6c.

Headline earnings for continuing operations will be unchanged or up to 10% lower than the previous year’s restated 146.8.

Discontinued operations include its United Arab Emirates subsidiary Zener Steward Electromechanical and its power division was closed during the previous financial year, but continued to incur costs due to disputes with customers.

Tsogo Sun is scheduled to release its results for the year to end-March on Thursday. It has not released a trading update.

AltX-listed International Hotel Group advised shareholders on May 5 it would be releasing its interim results for the six months to end-February on Thursday.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release four sets of data on Thursday: March civil cases for debt at 9am, March wholesale trade sales at 10am, March motor trade sales at 11.30am and selected private sector building statistics at 1pm.