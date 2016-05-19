Jittery investors keep bonds on weak path

THE South African bond market continued on its weakening path on Thursday morning, with analysts attributing the weakness to domestic political factors.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said the news of the possible arrest of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan continued to make international investors nervous.

"The recent sell-off has been relentless. To prove this point, the R186 opened on Friday at 9.14%, that is almost a 35-basis-point move in just four days. It goes to show how nervous investors are, specifically around the recent political risk."

At 8.26am, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.520% and offered at 9.500% from Wednesday’s 9.480%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 8.825% and offered at 8.810% from 8.840% previously.

The rand was trading at R15.8537 to the dollar from R15.8750 previously.