Markets

Jittery investors keep bonds on weak path

19 May 2016 - 11:54 Staff Writer

THE South African bond market continued on its weakening path on Thursday morning, with analysts attributing the weakness to domestic political factors.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said the news of the possible arrest of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan continued to make international investors nervous.

"The recent sell-off has been relentless. To prove this point, the R186 opened on Friday at 9.14%, that is almost a 35-basis-point move in just four days. It goes to show how nervous investors are, specifically around the recent political risk."

At 8.26am, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.520% and offered at 9.500% from Wednesday’s 9.480%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 8.825% and offered at 8.810% from 8.840% previously.

The rand was trading at R15.8537 to the dollar from R15.8750 previously.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
French election and Trump’s tax plans could end ...
Markets
2.
Rand breaks through critical R13/$ level
Markets
3.
Rand breaks through R12.90/$ as dollar remains ...
Markets
4.
Shares stand firm after French poll relief
Markets
5.
Rand breaks through critical R13/$ level
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.