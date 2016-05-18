Rand takes another hit from politics, CPI and retail figures

POLITICAL uncertainty pushed the South African currency to the brink of R16/$ on Wednesday, with investors nervous over the fight between Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Hawks.

In addition to the tensions surrounding Gordhan, poor retail sales data and global factors caused the rand to shed more than 2% against the greenback. It touched an intraday day low of R15.90/$, before paring back some losses.

In early evening, the rand regained some ground, to R15.72/$. On Tuesday, it was at about R15.54/$, when the local markets closed.

A threat to arrest Gordhan — revealed in a media report at the weekend — stoked fears that his tenure at the Treasury was under threat.

The latest turmoil involving Gordhan comes amid concerns about slowing economic growth and a heightened risk of SA’s credit rating being downgraded in June by two major rating agencies.

Analysts said the rand was likely to remain volatile and more wild swings were expected as domestic issues and a stronger dollar weigh it down.

One of the big global influencers of the movement of the rand and other emerging market currencies will be the timing of the next US interest rate hike.

Minutes from the US central bank’s April policy meeting released on Wednesday evening suggested that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is likely to raise interest rates in June if economic data point to stronger second-quarter growth as well as firming inflation and employment.

That view, expressed by most Fed policy makers at the last policy meeting, suggests the central bank is much closer to lifting rates again than Wall Street expects.

Prices for futures contracts on the Fed’s benchmark overnight lending rate on Wednesday implied that investors only saw a 19% chance of a rate increase next month.

But members of the Fed’s policy-setting committee said recent economic data made them more confident inflation was rising towards their 2% target and that they were less concerned about a global economic slowdown, according to the minutes from the April 26-27 meeting.

"Most participants judged that if incoming data were consistent with economic growth picking up in the second quarter, labour markets continued to strengthen, and inflation was making progress towards the committee’s 2% objective, then it likely would be appropriate for the committee to increase the target range for the federal funds rate in June," according to the minutes.

Some policy makers were wary about a slowdown in US economic growth during the first quarter, when gross domestic product expanded at a two-year low of 0.5%. But others argued that continued robust job growth suggested the economy was still on track and the growth data could be flawed.

"Most pointed to the steady improvement in the labour market as an indicator that the underlying pace of economic activity had likely not deteriorated," the minutes read.

Some policy makers said they were concerned financial markets could be roiled by a possible British exit from the European Union in a vote in June, or by China’s exchange rate policies.

At its April meeting, the Fed kept its target overnight interest rate in a range of 0.25% to 0.50%. The Fed hiked rates in December for the first time in nearly a decade.

A global equities sell-off and the tightening of financial markets earlier this year largely due to concerns of a slowdown in China prompted the Fed in March to dial back rate-hike expectations for the year.

Even so, the Fed signalled at the time it was likely to raise rates twice this year. Investors have been betting on just one hike. Wall Street turned negative on Wednesday soon after the minutes were released.

A gauge of the dollar strength reached a seven-week high as the comments from the Fed officials prompted currency traders to boost their expectations for monetary tightening. The greenback rose against most of its Group-of-10 peers before Wednesday’s release of the minutes.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot index, which measures the US currency against 10 peers, rose 0.23% in New York morning trade and touched its highest level since March 29.

The greenback strengthened 0.5% to ¥109,66 and gained 0.3% to $1.1277/€.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.48 points. Financials, seen as benefiting in a rising-rate environment, were the leading S&P sector, up 1.5%.

Earlier on Wednesday, emerging-market stocks fell for the first time this week and currencies weakened after the comments by the Fed officials.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises index of mainland shares listed in Hong Kong and the Shanghai Composite index dropped to the lowest levels since March. The Ibovespa gained 1% in Sao Paulo as gains in Brazilian lenders outweighed declines in commodity producers.

European stock markets recovered by the close from a weak start on Wednesday, with a rally in banks.

