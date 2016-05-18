Politics wipe out April’s gains, say analysts

SOUTH African bonds remained weaker late on Wednesday, taking their cue from the rand which lost ground against the dollar as local political uncertainty weighed on the rand.

Analysts at economics research house NKC said an alleged assault on the National Treasury from factions within the ANC was doing local government bonds no favours as most of April’s gains had now been wiped out.

A stronger dollar after recent positive US economic data also caused rand weakness.

At 3.33pm, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.470% and offered at 9.460% from Tuesday’s 9.380%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 8.840% and offered at 8.805% from 8.760% previously.

The rand was trading at R15.8844 to the dollar from R15.5463 previously.

DebtBusters CEO Ian Wason said that as SA’s economy wobbled under the strains of political uneasiness, the threat loomed of another increase in the repo rate on Thursday.

"A fourth consecutive increase since November would be of utmost concern to consumers in light of the burden of increasing food, electricity and fuel costs," Wason said.

"While we recognise that it is imperative to curb inflation, an increase in the repo rate now will hurt the over-indebted consumer the most. We fear that these consumers are already being squeezed too much."

The monetary policy committee will announce its decision on interest rates on Thursday when Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago makes his speech shortly after 3pm.