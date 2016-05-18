MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher in anticipation of interest rate decision

THE JSE closed higher on Wednesday in anticipation of unchanged interest rates on Thursday and as rand hedges and financials lifted the market on a weaker rand.

By the JSE’s close, the rand was trading at R15.7479/$ from a previous R15.5463, as the fallout from the political wrangling surrounding Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan continued.

The JSE closed 0.51% higher at 52,797.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.52%. Financials climbed 1.29% and banks closed 1.16% higher. Platinums were up 0.97% and industrials added 0.58%. The gold index dropped 0.86% and resources softened 0.69%.

The Reserve Bank will announce its rate decision in the late afternoon on Thursday. The consensus forecast is for the repo rate to be kept at 7%, despite the Bank’s view that the interest-rate hiking cycle remains intact.

Market focus was on local economic data released Wednesday. Consumer inflation eased to 6.2% year on year in April from 6.3% in March despite food inflation hitting an annual four-year high of 11%.

Retail sales grew an annual 2.8% in March from 4.1% in February, but weaker than the 3.8% consensus forecast.

Lower-than-expected inflation and retail sales would probably lead the Reserve Bank to leave rates on hold said John Ashbourne, an economist at Capital Economics.

Among individual shares on the JSE SABMiller closed 2.56% higher at R968.09 despite its full-year pretax profit slipping 16% to $4.07bn.

British American Tobacco was in record territory again, closing 1.56% up at R954.70. Global luxury goods group Richemont rose 1.39% to R98.35.

The rand continued its weaker trajectory against the dollar late on Wednesday, shedding 2.17% against the greenback following the release on Wednesday of domestic inflation figures and retail data for March. At 5.44pm‚ the unit was at R15.7335/$ from R15.5463 on Tuesday. It touched a weakest level of R15.9039/$ in intraday trade.

Global markets now await the release of the April US Federal Open Market Committee minutes due out later on Wednesday for clues about the timing of a US interest-rate increase.

Bonds remained weaker, taking their cue from the rand. At 5.46pm, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.470% and offered at 9.460% from Tuesday’s 9.380%.

South African futures were firmer late on Wednesday in line with a positive close on the JSE.

At 5.54pm CAT, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.16% at 17,557.61 points.

At the same time, the local near-dated Alsi futures market lifted 1% to 47,120 points, with 40,406 contracts traded from 32,355 contracts on Tuesday.

(With Madeleine van Niekerk)