Local futures follow JSE firmer

SOUTH African futures were firmer late on Wednesday, taking their cue from equity trading on the JSE, which reflected the anticipation in the market that interest rates will remain unchanged on Thursday.

By the JSE’s close the rand was trading at R15.7479 to the dollar from a previous close of R15.5463, as the fallout from political wrangling surrounding Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan continued. Rand weakness also buoyed rand hedges and financials.

The JSE closed 0.51% higher at 52,797.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.52%. Financials climbed 1.29% and banks closed 1.16% higher. Platinums were up 0.97% and industrials added 0.58%. The gold index dropped 0.86% and resources softened 0.69%.

The South African Reserve Bank will announce its rate decision in the late afternoon on Thursday. The consensus forecast is for the repo rate to be kept at 7%, despite the Bank’s view that the interest-rate hiking cycle remains intact.

Meanwhile, the dollar rose on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes that could offer some insight into the prospect of interest-rate increases, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At 5.33pm (CAT), the Dow Jones industrial average was flat (+0.02%) at 17,531.03 points.

At the same time, the local near-dated Alsi futures market lifted 1% to 47,120 points, with 40,406 contracts traded from 32,355 contracts on Tuesday.