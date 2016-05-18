JSE closes higher as rand hedges climb on weaker local currency

THE JSE closed higher on Wednesday in anticipation of unchanged interest rates on Thursday, and as rand hedges and financials lifted the market on the weaker currency.

By the JSE’s close the rand was trading at R15.7479 to the dollar from a previous close of R15.5463, as the fallout from the rumoured imminent arrest of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan continued.

The JSE closed 0.51% higher at 52,797.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.52%. Financials climbed 1.29% and banks closed 1.16% higher. Platinums were up 0.97% and industrials added 0.58%. The gold index dropped 0.86% and resources softened 0.69%.

The local market shrugged off a weaker start on Wall Street, with the Dow 0.17% lower at the JSE’s close, while some European markets made a comeback in late trade with headline inflation in April coming in at -0.2%, still in deflationary territory. The French CAC 40 had added 0.26% and the UK’s FTSE 100 was 0.32% weaker.

The Reserve Bank will announce its rate decision in the late afternoon on Thursday. The consensus forecast is for the repo rate to be kept at 7%, despite the Bank’s view that the interest-rate hiking cycle remains intact.

Market focus was on local economic data released on Wednesday. Consumer inflation eased to 6.2% year on year in April from 6.3% in March, despite food inflation hitting an annual four-year high of 11%.

Retail sales grew an annual 2.8% in March from 4.1% in February — weaker than the 3.8% consensus forecast.

Lower-than-expected inflation and retail sales would probably lead the Reserve Bank to leave rates on hold, Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne said.

Capital Economics’ gross domestic product (GDP) tracker suggested that the local economy only narrowly avoided a contraction in the first quarter, he said.

Globally, the sentiment among equity markets remains fragile.

According to the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager survey, released on the day, expectations of Chinese growth fell sharply, with a net 50% of investors expecting a weaker economy, up from 22% in April.

Investors identified the potential exit by Britain from the eurozone as the biggest tail risk in the world, with global fund managers’ allocations to UK equities dropping to the lowest levels in more than seven years.

On the positive side, a net 39% expected the European economy to strengthen over the next 12 months, up sharply from 6% last month.

The allocation to emerging-market equities turned positive for the first time in 17 months, with a net 2% of investors overweight in emerging markets.

Among individual shares on the JSE, SABMiller closed 2.56% higher at R968.09, despite full-year pretax profit slipping 16% to $4.07bn.

British American Tobacco was in record territory again, closing 1.56% up at R954.70. Global luxury goods group Richemont rose 1.39% to R98.35.

Banks opened weaker but ended the day stronger, with Standard Bank rising 2.01% to R116.75 and Barclays Africa adding 1.51% to R137.71.

Among financials, Old Mutual gained 2.29% to R38.48 and Sanlam firmed 2.09% to R62.66.

Retailer Spar was down 1.13% at R208.86. Spar Ireland’s revenue rocketed 44.7% to R11.1bn in the year to end-March, helping the JSE-listed grocery chain report overall revenue growth of 16.8% to R42.5bn on Wednesday.

Woolworths was 2.17% lower at R85.16 and Massmart Holdings shed 0.35% to R117.75.

Naspers was 1.86% lower at R2,040.01.

Paper and pulp group Sappi rose 1.96% to R72.35.

Coronation Fund Managers retreated 2.21% to R66.25. The asset manager reported R47bn in net client outflows during the six months to March.