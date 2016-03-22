Metals market slump has silver lining

LONDON — Silver is what happens to miners when they’re planning other things. About two-thirds of the world’s output is a by-product scraped up when companies dig for base metals.

As producers react to weak Chinese demand by slashing output of copper, zinc and lead, a side effect is silver prices are receiving a boost, as less of the precious metal is unearthed.

Production will fall this year for the first time in more than a decade, say Société Générale and Standard Chartered.

"We’ll continue to see mine cutbacks this year, and that will play into the hands of silver," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. "This will give silver its long overdue attention."

Prices have already gained 14% this year to about $16/oz, after three years of losses.

Silver, known as the devil’s metal because of its often wild price swings, has still been outpaced by gold’s 18% jump this year. Some of silver’s volatility comes from its dual aspect — part store of wealth popular during times of crisis, part industrial metal, with demand linked to the economic cycle. It traded at almost $50/oz at its 2011 peak.

Supply may drop after a slump in industrial metals prompted mining cutbacks.

Glencore plans to lower copper output about 7.5% this year and reduce zinc production by a quarter.

As a result of such actions, Société Générale sees mined supply of silver down 9.2% this year. The bank estimates it will drop again next year to 23,600 tonnes, or 13% less than was mined last year.

