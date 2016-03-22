Gold steady but rate hike worry resurfaces

MELBOURNE — Spot gold steadied on Tuesday after falling for three days, but looked at risk of further weakness as the dollar edged up on comments by a Federal Reserve official that the next US rate rise could come as soon as April.

The US could be in line for an interest rate hike as soon as April, Atlanta Fed president Dennis Lockhart said on Monday, another sign that policy makers are comfortable allowing US monetary policy to diverge from other major economies.

Prospects for higher interest rates were already helping the dollar revive from five-month lows touched last week. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for investors paying with other currencies.

"There’s a little bit of fatigue in there as well with the strong rally we’ve seen in the past few weeks, so it feels like a bit of profit taking going on sparked by the Fed comments," ANZ strategist Daniel Hynes said in Sydney.

Spot gold was trading up 0.1% at $1,244.90/oz by 1.38am GMT. Prices hit the weakest in three sessions at $1,240.30/oz on Monday. US gold was up 0.1% at $1,244.80/oz.

US home resales fell sharply in February in a potentially troubling sign for the US economy, which has otherwise looked resilient to the global economic slowdown.

Mali had upgraded its estimated below-ground gold reserves by a third to 800 tonnes, enough to maintain current levels of output for the next 15 years, said the West African nation’s mines minister.

Asian stocks wobbled on Tuesday as the hawkish comments from Fed officials stoked uncertainty about policy makers’ intentions less than a week after Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen had set out a more cautious path to rate increases this year.

China imported 180,131kg of silver in February, down by 7.4% from the same month a year ago, after a jump in imports in January. For the first two months of the year, China’s silver imports jumped 24% to 509,085kg from a year earlier. Palladium imports tripled in February to 3,157kg, while platinum imports rose by 27% to 3,622kg.

Platinum at $974.74/oz was down 0.5% while palladium held 0.3% firmer at $598.50. Silver had edged down by 0.1% at $15.811/oz.

Reuters