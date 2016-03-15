Rand slips as traders consider possibility of hawkish Fed

NERVOUS investors sent the rand weaker against major currencies on Tuesday morning as the Federal Reserve prepared to begin its two-day policy meeting in Washington.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged this week, but the possibility of a hawkish stance being projected by the Federal open market committee has boosted the greenback.

At 8.36am, the rand was at R15.5739 to the dollar from R15.5375 at Monday’s close. It was at R17.2960 against the euro from R17.2471 and R22.2282 against the pound from R22.2240.

Standard Bank analysts said risk aversion had returned to financial markets. The analysts said the rand lost almost 2% against the dollar on Monday, making it the second-worst performer among emerging-market currencies.

"We expect international developments, such as market disappointment following the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ’s) meeting this morning, to hold more sway over the rand than local developments leading up to the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday."

In other currency markets, the euro was little changed against the dollar ahead of the Fed meeting.

The euro was at $1.1106 from $1.1101 previously.

The dollar was lower against the yen in Asian trade, following the BoJ’s widely expected decision to stand pat after its two-day policy meeting ended earlier on Tuesday, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The US currency was at ¥113.35 at about 4.50am GMT; it was at ¥113.81 late on Friday in New York.

The BoJ left its monetary policy unchanged on Tuesday even as it slightly downgraded its view of the economy.

The Australian dollar was lower in Asia on Tuesday, dragged down by softness in commodity prices.

The WSJ Dollar index, a measure of the dollar against a basket of major currencies, was down 0.03% at 88.26.