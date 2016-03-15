Oil falls on renewed concern about glut

TOKYO — Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Tuesday, extending losses from the session before as concern starts to take hold that a six-week recovery will peter out as markets remain oversupplied.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s two largest oil exporters, along with Qatar and Venezuela said in February they would freeze output at January levels to prop up prices if other oil-producing nations agreed to join the first global oil pact in 15 years.

But with US crude stockpiles continuing to build and Iran showing little interest in joining major producers in freezing production, oil prices may have gained too much too soon in recent weeks.

"With the focus still on an output agreement, oil markets are likely to remain susceptible to further sell-offs as producers balk at cutting production," ANZ said in a note on Tuesday.

US crude futures were 14c lower at $37.04 a barrel at 2.29am GMT. On Monday, they settled down 3.4% at $37.18 a barrel.

Brent was down 20c at $39.33, after finishing the last session at $39.53.

Crude inventories across the US probably hit record highs for a fifth consecutive week last week, rising 3.3-million barrels, a Reuters poll of analysts said.

Saudi Arabia kept its crude oil production steady in February at just above 10-million barrels a day, suggesting the world’s biggest oil exporter is keeping to its preliminary deal with other producers to freeze output.

Meanwhile, with sanctions on Iran removed in January, Tehran is keen to increase its production of crude to levels before the restrictions hit exports.

Iran currently produces about 3.1-million barrels a day of oil. The sanctions also cut crude exports from a peak of 2.5-million barrels a day before 2011 to just more than 1-million barrels a day in recent years.

