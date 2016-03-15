JSE opens weaker as Bank of Japan stands pat on stimulus measures

THE JSE opened weaker on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) held back on further stimulus measures, sending Asian markets lower.

At 9.28am the all share was down 0.51% at 52,202.60 and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.48%. Resources fell 2.46% and platinum was down 2.33%. The gold index lost 2.27%. Banks were up 0.14% and financials were flat.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed flat after a lacklustre session on Monday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting this week.

The Nikkei 225 lost 0.68% and the Hang Seng dropped 0.58%. The Shanghai Composite eked out a positive 0.17%.

Nedbank CIB said investors were eyeing Thursday’s Reserve Bank rate announcement. "We expect the repo rate to be increased by 25 basis points."

The expected softening of the local inflation forecast profile in the longer term may justify a smaller increment.

"However, in our view, it was not sufficient to justify keeping rates on hold at this stage," Nedbank said.

Early morning focus was on industrial group Remgro (REM), which was trading 1.12% lower at R246.47. The group released its interim results after the market closed on Monday. The results indicated net asset value (NAV) to the end of December 2015 had dropped 0.7% compared with the NAV at the end of June 2015.

"Remgro released poor first-half results, showing decreasing income and profit but a higher dividend," Nedbank said.

Among resources, Anglo American was down 4.44% at R116.58.

Sasol was 1.65% lower at R455.34 on a weaker rand but lower oil price. The Brent crude price was down 2.64% at $38.65 a barrel in early morning trade.

Nedbank was 0.27% higher at R175.40. Old Mutual, which owns 54% of Nedbank, gained 0.69% to R42.39.

Naspers dipped 0.15% to R1,992.37.

