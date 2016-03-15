Global shares fall on weak commodities

NEW YORK — Stocks in major markets fell on Tuesday, weighed by basic materials shares after weak US retail sales data and as the Bank of Japan painted a bleaker picture of the world’s third-largest economy without immediately adding to its stimulus.

The yen rose sharply against the US dollar, crude oil and copper prices dropped, and emerging market shares fell the most in more than a month.

US retail sales fell less than expected in February, but a sharp downward revision to January’s sales could reignite concerns about the US economy’s growth prospects.

Wall Street opened down but stocks were off the session’s lows. Energy shares fell alongside the price of oil and healthcare weighed the most on the S&P 500 hurt by a more than 40% drop in shares of Valeant.

The Canadian drugmaker slashed its 2016 revenue forecast and said a delay in filing its annual report could mean a debt default.

Following the BOJ statement and last week’s European Central Bank action, investors seemed to be prepared for a hawkish tone when the Federal Reserve ends its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Recent data suggested the US economy is strengthening, however, with fears of recession much diminished compared with earlier this year.

"The Fed meeting is important because ... there is a risk of a hawkish statement," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said. "Investors will wait for the statement and the interest rate and economic growth expectations before taking new positions."

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.67 points, or 0.1%, to 17,212.46, the S&P 500 lost 7.89 points, or 0.39%, to 2,011.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.53 points, or 0.37%, to 4,732.75.

The pan-European FTSE 300 stocks index fell 1%, led by commodity-related stocks. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index was down 5.1%. MSCI’s gauge of stocks in major markets fell 0.8% while emerging market shares dropped 1.8%, the most since February 11.

Yen rally

The yen strengthened after the BOJ removed from its post-meeting statement language used after it cut rates in January that it would lower them further into negative territory if needed.

The dollar was down 0.7% at ¥113,00.

"The yen was already strengthening," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. The US retail sales data "just added to the mood of risk aversion, which is what’s helping the yen against the dollar." The euro was little changed against the greenback at $1.1098. Sterling fell 1% to $1.4152 after a new opinion poll showed supporters of Britain leaving the European Union were ahead in the run-up to a June referendum on the issue.

Oil prices, which fell up to 4% on Monday, dropped further after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it expected lower demand for crude in 2016 than previously thought.

Brent crude last traded down 2.3% at $38.64 a barrel, further taking from a six-week recovery in oil prices that has helped buoy stocks markets. US crude lost 2.8% to $36.15.

US Treasury yields were little changed with the 10-year note up 1/32 in price to yield 1.9592%. Spot gold fell for a third straight session and five of the last six. Copper shed 0.3%.

