Markets

Bonds firmer ahead of bond auction

15 March 2016 - 11:11 Colleen Goko

LOCAL bond yields had compressed on Tuesday morning as the Federal Reserve prepared to begin its two-day monetary policy meeting.

At 8.36am, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.100% and offered at 9.080% from a previous close of 9.130%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 8.635% and offered at 8.620% from a Monday close of 8.620%.

At Tuesday’s auction, the Treasury will be looking to place R850m of the R2035, R700m of the R2040 and R800m of the R2044.

In international bond markets, European bonds could make some ground ahead of the start of the Federal open market committee meeting later in the day, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

US government bonds strengthened on Monday, retracing some of their recent losses as traders reacted to a drop in oil prices and prepared for the Fed meeting.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury settled at 1.963%, compared with 1.977% on Friday.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
French election and Trump’s tax plans could end ...
Markets
2.
Rand breaks through critical R13/$ level
Markets
3.
Rand breaks through R12.90/$ as dollar remains ...
Markets
4.
Shares stand firm after French poll relief
Markets
5.
Rand breaks through critical R13/$ level
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.