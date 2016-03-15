Bonds firmer ahead of bond auction

LOCAL bond yields had compressed on Tuesday morning as the Federal Reserve prepared to begin its two-day monetary policy meeting.

At 8.36am, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.100% and offered at 9.080% from a previous close of 9.130%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 8.635% and offered at 8.620% from a Monday close of 8.620%.

At Tuesday’s auction, the Treasury will be looking to place R850m of the R2035, R700m of the R2040 and R800m of the R2044.

In international bond markets, European bonds could make some ground ahead of the start of the Federal open market committee meeting later in the day, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

US government bonds strengthened on Monday, retracing some of their recent losses as traders reacted to a drop in oil prices and prepared for the Fed meeting.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury settled at 1.963%, compared with 1.977% on Friday.