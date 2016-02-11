Fed offers relief to rand and stocks

THE rand led gains in emerging-market currencies and stocks snapped a two-day decline after US Federal Reserve (Fed) chairwoman Janet Yellen signalled any increase in interest rates would be gradual, helping bolster demand for riskier assets.

The rand held its ground despite comments from Ms Yellen that suggested the US central bank had not taken an interest rate increase next month off the table.

Soon after the close of the local markets, the rand traded 1.7% firmer at R15.7965/$ compared with Tuesday’s close.

The blue-chip JSE top-40 index inched up 0.07% and the broader all-share index edged up 0.15%.

Stock indices worldwide rebounded after concerns eased about the banking sector and Ms Yellen said the US central bank had plenty of flexibility to adjust monetary policy if needed.

US financial stocks, which were hit in recent days on worries over the effect of low interest rates on banks’ profitability and capital strength, rose after Ms Yellen’s comments that conditions in the US would allow the Fed to proceed with "gradual" adjustments to policy.

Wall Street was on track to snap a three-day losing run. European shares were on course to snap a seven-day losing streak, helped by some solid corporate earnings and a recovery in Deutsche Bank from 30-year lows. The gauge of 20 developing-nation currencies rose 0.3% in afternoon trade in New York.

Reuters, Bloomberg