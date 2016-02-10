Rand firms as greenback retreats ahead of Yellen’s testimony

THE rand continued on its firmer trajectory against the dollar at midday on Wednesday as the greenback lost traction ahead of US Federal chairwoman Janet Yellen’s testimony to Congress tonight.

Dollar weakness supported the rand, along with other emerging-market currencies, as market players decided to exit long dollar positions before Ms Yellen’s congressional address.

At 11.29am the rand was at R15.8722 against the dollar from a previous close of R16.0658.

Against the euro, the rand was at R17.8666 from R18.1448 and was at R22.9632 against the pound from R23.2437 previously.

The euro was at $1.1257 from $1.1292 previously.

TreasuryOne chief dealer Wichard Cilliers said Ms Yellen was expected to defend the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hike rates in December and insist that the US economy could handle further hikes this year.

Any unlikely departure from this stance would indicate a looser monetary environment and would offer room for risk assets to stage gains, Mr Cilliers said.