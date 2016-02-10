JSE reverses gains as miners are sold off

THE JSE closed weaker on Wednesday in choppy trade as miners took a big knock after good recent gains.

The JSE turned negative after US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen reaffirmed in testimony before Congress that "gradual" adjustments to monetary policy remained in place.

The slightly more hawkish-to-neutral stance by Ms Yellen led the JSE to reverse the firmer bias it had managed for most of the day. Recent mixed US economic data led some analysts to believe Ms Yellen would adopt a more dovish tone, thereby delaying previously expected upcoming interest-rate rises.

The market was also looking to the outcome of President Jacob Zuma’s keenly awaited state of the nation address on Thursday.

Although Ms Yellen said the Fed would take cognisance of worsening global economic conditions, it remained hopeful that the US economy was resilient enough to weather the headwinds.

Analysts said the door was still open to whether there would be another rate hike in March, with Ms Yellen not providing a strong signal in that regard. US rates were increased in December for the first time since 2007.

European markets recovered on the day as banking stocks turned around from lower levels. Concerns about the banking sector had caused significant turbulence in markets on Monday, with sentiment also nervous on Tuesday, Barclays Research analysts said.

Earlier Japanese equities fell to their weakest level since October 2014, amid continued risk aversion.

At the JSE’s close the FTSE 100 was 0.43% higher and the CAC 40 had gained 1.50%. The Dax was up 1.78%, as shares in Deutsche Bank recovered 17% after having dropped 40% so far this year. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.61% soon after the JSE’s close.

At 5pm the all share closed 0.15% lower at 48,273.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 had risen 0.07%. Platinums shed 7.22%, the gold index was 6.25% lower and resources dropped 3.81%. Banks added 1.09% and financials firmed 1.02%.

Capital Economics analyst John Ashbourne said a legal case against Jacob Zuma would further destabilise SA’s already heated political situation. This follows the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) threat to initiate an impeachment process against Mr Zuma on the Nkandla controversy.

The latest developments raised the risk of more political surprises that could shock SA’s fragile financial markets.

"The worsening scandal could push the African National Congress to adopt populist policies in the lead-up to local elections later this year," Mr Ashbourne said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American saw its share price decline 6.66% to R75.24.

Kumba Iron Ore lifted 1.37% to R42.20 with the market appearing unfazed by a R1.8bn tax assessment by the revenue service on the company.

Harmony Gold tumbled 8.70% to R37.25, while Impala Platinum slumped 10.29% to R31.66.

Among banks Barclays Africa gained 3.13% to R144 and Standard Bank rose 1.94% to R111.01.

Mr Price climbed 4.30% to R153.82.

Among property stocks Resilient REIT closed 2.09% higher at R122.40.

Sappi ended the day 2.09% lower at R65.60. The paper and pulp group earlier reported that operating profit for the first quarter to December 31 2015 surged 51% to $112m compared with the year-earlier period.